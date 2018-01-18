Police: 5 Dead, 1 Injured in Helicopter Crash in Northern New Me - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police: 5 Dead, 1 Injured in Helicopter Crash in Northern New Mexico

Authorities say five people have died and one was seriously injured after a helicopter crashed in northern New Mexico.

Lt. Elizabeth Armijo of the New Mexico State Police says six people were aboard the helicopter Wednesday evening when it went down in a mountainous area but that no additional information was immediately available about the victims or circumstances of the crash.

The helicopter crashed about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the small city of Raton near the Colorado state line.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the helicopter was a Huey UH-1. He says information on its registration isn't available.

Raton is 175 miles (282 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

