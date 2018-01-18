Crews Respond to Fire at Old Bishop Manogue Building in Reno

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the old Bishop Manogue building on east McCarran Blvd. near Mill Street in Reno early Thursday morning. One lane of McCarran is blocked for emergency crews.

The fire was reported just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday at the abandoned building.

Fire crews tell us no injuries have been reported. They say no one was inside.

Crews are expected to be at the site all day.

We'll release more information as soon as it becomes available.