Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected in LCSO Crash

A deputy surviving a recent crash with just minor injuries an act of divine intervention - that's what the Lyon County Sheriff is saying after fears of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The agency has pulled 10 vehicles off the road over concerns about the gas.

The sheriff posted a photo of the aftermath of the crash Tuesday.

He says they have reasonable concerns carbon monoxide poisoning caused the crash but the highway patrol is investigating. The vehicle involved is one of more than a million Ford Explorers Ford has offered to repair for free. However, the company has insisted the vehicles are safe.

CBS News has reported on the allegations of leaks involving the vehicles.

Nearly 1,300 people have filed complaints with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about exhaust leaking into their vehicles.