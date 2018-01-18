Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

Bighorns Release

1/17/2018

The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division.

Sacramento Kings two-way player Jakarr Sampson led the Bighorns with 22 points and seven rebounds while David Stockton scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and added eight assists. Two-way player Jack Cooley added 18 points and six rebounds for the Bighorns.

Golden State Warriors Assignee Quinn Cook paced the Warriors with 26 points and nine assists while Terrence Jones had 18 points and three rebounds.

The Warriors led the Bighorns majority of the first frame leading the Bighorns by five at the 4:01 mark. After a lay-up from Cooley, Reno went on a 12-7 run behind triples from Stockton and Demps to hold a one-point lead with 1:12 to play in the first quarter. Reno went into the second frame leading the Warriors 25-23. Demps scored 12 of his 14 points in the first.

The teams played a back and forth battle in the second frame scoring 31 points each, tying 16 times and exchanging the lead nine times. Reno and Santa Cruz kept the score within two possessions the entirety of the period with Reno going into the locker room at the half with a two-point cushion.

The two teams kept the score tight opening the second half knotting the score up at 65 at the mid-way point of the third frame. The Bighorns gained momentum going on a 14-5 run to give them a nine-point lead with 2:27 to play in the quarter. Reno went into the final frame with a 83-78 lead.

Reno opened the fourth quarter on a 14-4 run to have a 12-point advantage with 7:00 left in play before Santa Cruz would keep Reno scoreless for over two minutes, making it a three-point game at the 3:17 mark. Reno responded opening their lead up to as many as nine points in the final minutes of the game, securing a 117-112 victory.

Reno will next travel to Oklahoma City to face the Blue on Friday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. PT