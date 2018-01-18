Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division.More >>
Caleb Martin scored 24 points.More >>
Caleb Martin scored 24 points.More >>