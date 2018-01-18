Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

Posted:

Associated Press

1/17/2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Caleb Martin scored 24 points, Kendall Stephens added 19 with five 3-pointers, and Nevada beat San Jose State 71-54 on Wednesday night.
    
Nevada (17-3, 6-0 Mountain West) won its 15th straight conference game.
    
Josh Hall added 10 points with seven rebounds for Nevada, which has seven road wins this season. The Wolf Pack hit 9 of 27 3-pointers and 20 of 25 free throws. Nevada has had a 20-point scorer in 17 of 20 games this season.
    
Nevada had season-lows for points (24), field goals (eight), and shooting percentage (26.7) in the first half. But the Wolf Pack hit 13 of 22 shots in the second half (59.1 percent), including 6 of 11 3-pointers.
    
Brandon Mitchell led San Jose State (3-15, 0-7) with 18 points and seven rebounds. The Spartans have lost seven straight.

