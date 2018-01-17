How Republicans Plan to Turn Nevada Red in 2018

When it comes to branding a product and changing consumer habits these days. it's all about "targeted ads." You know, the ones that pop up on social media immediately after you shop for something online. Now, this targeted method is finding its way into politics, and it's a cornerstone of the Republican strategy going into the 2018 election.

It wasn't long ago that the political strategy was all about finding a common message that appeals to the broadest audience possible. Now, it's the opposite: find out what individuals care about and then target micro-messages directly to them. The Republican machine is taking this to heart this campaign season, but they're doing it in a very old-fashioned way: canvassing neighborhoods.

Old school door-knocking may seem like an antiquated strategy in the age of technology and social media, but not according to Republican National Committee data experts.

"Door-to-door is the most effective way to persuade a voter," said Dan Coats, RNC State Director for Nevada. "When you have a genuine relationship at the door, when you have a Nevadan talking to a Nevadan about issues and values that are important to them, that's going to be way more effective than a Facebook ad."

So you'll see plenty of volunteers knocking on doors leading up to the 2018 midterms. But what looks the same on the outside is not the same behind the scenes. The homes aren't chosen at random, and neither is the messaging. They're taking large samples of surveys, compiling a massive database with thousands of predictive points-- how are people likely to vote; what issues will motivate them to turn out; who is likely to lean red or blue; where do they live; and how do you reach them?

"We make many predictions on every single voter in the state," said RNC Director of Turnout and Targeting Brian Parnitzke. "That allows us to really target down to the individual level to make sure that we are talking to the right people."



It's the same idea behind targeted social media ads. When Google knows you're interested in, say, car insurance, an ad for State Farm might pop up in your news feed. If the RNC's data shows you care about, say, tax reform, that's the message they go after, directly to the door of the voter in question.

"Our goal is to make sure that the field team on the ground is talking to the right voters to make sure that we get to 51 percent on election day," Parnitzke said.

But they know they have work to do. 2016 was not a good year for Republicans in Nevada, with Democrats winning almost every major race and taking majorities in the state legislature. For them, flipping Nevada back to red is a big priority.

"That's why Nevada was the first state in the country to get an investment from the RNC," Coats said.

That investment will pay for a larger volunteer effort. They've had boots on the ground in the Silver State since June of 2017, but they're actively working to grow their volunteer base and boost voter registration, all the while analyzing the constantly evolving flow of voter data. Right now, Parnitzke said Nevada voters are most concerned about tax reform and infrastructure improvements. You can expect those messages right on your doorstep.