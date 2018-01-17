University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Offer Radon Test Kits/Presentations

As a part of National Radon Action Month, the the Nevada Radon Education Program of University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE) will be offering informal presentations and free radon test kits.

According to UNCE, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers. They also say one in four homes tested in Nevada have elevated radon concentrations.

To get a radon test kit, or to attend an informal presentation, radon programs will be held at:

Scheduled presentations for northern Nevada are: