University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Offer Radon Test Kits/Presentations

The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division.More >>
The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.More >>
The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.More >>
Caleb Martin scored 24 points.More >>
Caleb Martin scored 24 points.More >>
At Alpine Meadows Wednesday, disabled veterans got the chance of a lifetime to try something that many of them never thought they would ever do again.More >>
At Alpine Meadows Wednesday, disabled veterans got the chance of a lifetime to try something that many of them never thought they would ever do again.More >>
It wasn't long ago that the political strategy was all about finding a common message that appeals to the broadest audience possible. Now, it's the opposite: find out what individuals care about and then target micro-messages directly to them. The Republican machine is taking this to heart this campaign season, but they're doing it in a very old-fashioned way: canvassing neighborhoods.More >>
It wasn't long ago that the political strategy was all about finding a common message that appeals to the broadest audience possible. Now, it's the opposite: find out what individuals care about and then target micro-messages directly to them. The Republican machine is taking this to heart this campaign season, but they're doing it in a very old-fashioned way: canvassing neighborhoods.More >>
Reno Police have identified the driver who died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane on January 8th.More >>
Reno Police have identified the driver who died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane on January 8th.More >>
Apple Inc. held a groundbreaking on a new warehouse on Evans Avenue in Reno on Wednesday. Governor Brian Sandoval, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve attended the event.More >>
Apple Inc. held a groundbreaking on a new warehouse on Evans Avenue in Reno on Wednesday. Governor Brian Sandoval, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve attended the event.More >>
Wind damage is common around here, and with wind gusts expected to top 50mph Thursday, there's a few things you can do to prepare.More >>
Wind damage is common around here, and with wind gusts expected to top 50mph Thursday, there's a few things you can do to prepare.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the man hospitalized after he suffered third-degree burns in a hash oil fire in Gardnerville.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the man hospitalized after he suffered third-degree burns in a hash oil fire in Gardnerville.More >>
Shadow Mountain Sports Complex in Sparks has been where thousands meet to play for well over 30 years, but a part of its roots have been ripped out.More >>
Shadow Mountain Sports Complex in Sparks has been where thousands meet to play for well over 30 years, but a part of its roots have been ripped out.More >>