University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Offer Radon Test Kits - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Offer Radon Test Kits/Presentations

Posted: Updated:
By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

As a part of National Radon Action Month, the the Nevada Radon Education Program of University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE) will be offering informal presentations and free radon test kits. 

According to UNCE, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers. They also say one in four homes tested in Nevada have elevated radon concentrations. 

To get a radon test kit, or to attend an informal presentation, radon programs will be held at:

Scheduled presentations for northern Nevada are:

  • Jan. 17 at Verdi Community Library & Nature Center, 270 Bridge St., Verdi, at 4 p.m.

  • January 22 at the Lockwood Senior Center, 800 Peri Ranch Road, Sparks, at 1 p.m.

  • Jan. 23 at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market St., Stateline, at 6 p.m.

  • Jan. 24 at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, Carson City, at 6:30 p.m.

  • Feb. 7 at South Valleys Library, 15650 Wedge Parkway, Reno, at 6 p.m.

  • Feb. 8 at CVIC, 1604 Esmeralda Ave., Minden, at 6 p.m.

  • Feb. 15 at the Storey County Senior Center, 100 Mill St., Virginia City, at 12:45 p.m.

  • Feb. 21 at Incline Village GID, Public Works, 1220 Sweetwater Road, Incline Village, at 6 p.m.

  • Feb. 24 at Northwest Reno Library, 2325 Robb Drive, Reno, at 2 p.m.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:57 AM EST2018-01-18 07:57:02 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

  • WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-01-18 07:36:11 GMT

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

  • Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:07 AM EST2018-01-18 07:07:04 GMT

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.