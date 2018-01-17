Hundreds of Seagulls Pose Threat to Airport Safety Dispersed From Wetlands

Winter migration brings more birds to our area, annually. But this year, an increase in seagulls, specifically, can be seen at the wetlands near the SouthEast Connector project site.

The seagulls are also drawn to Virginia Lake, flying between the two bodies of water every day. However, this poses a safety threat, given that the overhead pathway crosses right above the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Cameron Green, a U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Specialist says, "We actually had a bird strike at the airport involving gulls last year." So, to avoid a repeat, the USDA and the Regional Transportation Commission began dispersing those birds from the area on Wednesday. That includes using non-lethal methods, like pyrotechnics and fireworks to scare the birds off.

The noises will sound just like fireworks and bottle rockets. Officials say residents in the Hidden Valley area will likely hear those sounds periodically throughout the day, until late spring. The test run done Wednesday proved effective and even cleared some geese, which pose similar airport threats, out of the way as well.

Going forward, how often these dispersals have to happen, all depend on how frequently the seagulls return to the area.

The reason they flock to this open area to begin with, is because they like to be able to see any potential predators. To keep them out of the area, RTC has planted plenty of vegetation to deter them, by limiting that wide open, visible space. It's now just a matter of having weather which allows the vegetation to grow.

Green estimates the dispersal will help relocate anywhere from 100-800 seagulls.