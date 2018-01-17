Prepping for Thursday's Wind Storm

Wind damage is common around here, and with wind gusts expected to top 50mph Thursday, there's a few things you can do to prepare. One of the main things that brings down power lines is flying debris, like trampolines and lawn furniture, so it's extra important to bring them inside before the wind kicks in. Those that live in wind-prone areas say they've become a pro at prepping for these kind of setups.

"Fences have blown down, garbage cans go down the street, windows have been blow in, garage doors have imploded," said Nevada Resident Randy Atkins.

He's gotten tired of having to fix his garage door after the wind blows, and so he came up with his own tip.

"We'll put wood up against our garage doors because it faces the wind that's coming in, and we back the cars onto the wood, and that supports our garage doors," added Atkins.

While the weather is quiet, now is the time to prepare.

"We got a lot of new people, and we see a lot of their tarps and their trash can lids and stuff that comes down into our property," said Nevada Resident Jackie Warren. She's experienced roof damage because of the wind twice already.

The wind can take a toll on our power lines too, especially if there's tree damage. NV Energy is already prepping for Thursday's storm.

"This time of year particularly all of our personnel are available. We make sure we have tree trimming crews ready to go that our snow cats are ready to go, that type of thing," said Brian Costello of NV Energy.

If there are multiple outages, NV Energy will go to the most populated area first. Some outages are harder to take care of than others.

"It's a big difference if there's a problem in downtown Reno, and we can get to it versus a mountain peak up on Slide Mountain or something like that," said Costello.

If there is a power outage, NV Energy recommends having an alternative plan for anyone on life support, knowing how to open your garage door manually, and keeping the refrigerator door closed at all times. If you do come across a down power line, leave it alone, move far away and call 911.

