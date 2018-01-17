Carson City Deputies Seek Woman in Business Crime Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Deputies Seek Woman in Business Crime Case

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding woman in an alleged crime that occurred inside a Carson City business last month. 

Deputies say a woman entered the Butts Out Vapor Too store on December 11th with a Pomeranian looking dog. When a store employee eventually stepped away from the counter, deputies say the woman stole the employee’s personal vaping device. 

The device is valued at approximately $200.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677).

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:57 AM EST2018-01-18 07:57:02 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

  • WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-01-18 07:36:11 GMT

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

  • Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:07 AM EST2018-01-18 07:07:04 GMT

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.