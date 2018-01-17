Carson City Deputies Seek Woman in Business Crime Case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding woman in an alleged crime that occurred inside a Carson City business last month.

Deputies say a woman entered the Butts Out Vapor Too store on December 11th with a Pomeranian looking dog. When a store employee eventually stepped away from the counter, deputies say the woman stole the employee’s personal vaping device.

The device is valued at approximately $200.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677).