Design for WCSD School Bathrooms Distributed to Subcontractors

The Washoe County School District is standing by its design choice for bathrooms in new schools.

A post with a unisex design which has been circulating on Facebook since Tuesday.

The school district says it is part of a design package distributed to subcontractors - but it isn't final.

The District says that design also doesn't show what these rendering do - the bathroom is made up of a bunch of completely-enclosed single-use stalls.

Officials say that will help make the bathrooms safer than traditional designs with stalls enclosed in a larger room.

"There's nothing worse than I want to got but I don't want to go because I don't feel like I can go safely, right? Then how can you sit and class and pay attention when you don't feel like you can go use the restroom?,” says Mendive Middle School Principal Brandon Bringhurst.

"We've had reports from other school districts if you know in the age of camera phones of a student taking their camera and sticking it over the top of one of those dividers and snapping a picture of somebody in the other stalls and two clicks and that's on Facebook and we want to avoid any ability to even do things like that," says WCSD spokesman Riley Sutton.

The district says the entrances to the stalls will be monitored by cameras, and the open design will help children feel safer.

The bathrooms will be installed in the new elementary, middle and high schools.