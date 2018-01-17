Sparks Parks and Rec. Removes Trees at Shadow Mountain Park

Shadow Mountain Sports Complex in Sparks has been where thousands meet to play for well over 30 years, but a part of its roots have been ripped out.

About 40 large trees surrounding the fields of Shadow Mountain are now stumps.

"They were planted when the park was originally built,” said Christopher Cobb with Sparks Parks and Recreation.

That was over 30 years ago, but a deadly infestation of bugs living inside the trees had gotten so bad the only option was to remove the trees completely.

Sparks Parks and Recreation cut the trees down, but not without a plan for rebirth. They secured funding through local rotary groups who are going to pay to plant new trees this summer.

“While they won't be as big and mature, we do have something that will be coming back and we will get some growth going back here.”

Any ballplayer knows it just takes one nice crack of the bat to hit a softball out of the park. With no flourishing trees to at least slow a ball down from smashing a windshield, it might be best to park somewhere else.

“Yes, obviously, park at your own risk.”