Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Virginia Palmer Elementary School - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Virginia Palmer Elementary School

The Washoe County School District says the precautionary code yellow lockdown is lifted at Virginia Palmer Elementary School after earlier police activity in that area. 

Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say they were serving a warrant on Yukon Drive. The unidentified suspect surrendered to authorities.  

Deputies say there's no threat to the public.

We'll release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

