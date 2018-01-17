Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Man on Child Sex-Related C - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Man on Child Sex-Related Charges

Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies say they have arrested a man on child sexual assault and child lewdness-related charges. 

Deputies say 32-year-old Andrew Fostenio Torres was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant was issued out of Walker River Justice Court. 

Torres was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault on a child under the age of 14 years, lewdness with a child under the age of 14 years (two counts), and lewdness with a child under the age of 16 years. 

