Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Man on Child Sex-Related Charges

Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies say they have arrested a man on child sexual assault and child lewdness-related charges.

Deputies say 32-year-old Andrew Fostenio Torres was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant was issued out of Walker River Justice Court.

Torres was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault on a child under the age of 14 years, lewdness with a child under the age of 14 years (two counts), and lewdness with a child under the age of 16 years.