Apple to Build Second Campus, Hire 20,000 in $350 Billion Pledge - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Apple to Build Second Campus, Hire 20,000 in $350 Billion Pledge

Posted: Updated:

Apple is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.

The pledge announced Wednesday is an offshoot from the sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code championed by President Donald Trump and approved by Congress last month.

Besides dramatically lowering the standard corporate tax rate, the reforms offer a one-time break on cash being held overseas.

Apple plans to take advantage of that provision to bring back more than $250 billion in offshore cash, generating a tax bill of roughly $38 billion.

The Cupertino, California, company says it will announce the location of a second campus devoted to customer support later this year.

Apple has 84,000 employees in the U.S.,

"We believe deeply in the power of American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible."  

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:57 AM EST2018-01-18 07:57:02 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

  • WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-01-18 07:36:11 GMT

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

  • Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:07 AM EST2018-01-18 07:07:04 GMT

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.