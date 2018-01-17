Community Forums Set to Discuss School District Funding Priorities

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) will hold five community forums to share information about the expected budget shortfall, the just-completed community budget survey, and to hear community input.

These forums are called “What Matters Most? A Community Forum to Discuss School District Funding Priorities.”

Wednesday, January 17

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Traner Middle School

1700 Carville Dr.

Reno

Tuesday, January 23

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Double Diamond Elementary School

1200 South Meadows Pkwy.

Reno

Wednesday, January 24

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Caughlin Ranch Elementary School

4885 Village Green Pkwy.

Reno

Wednesday, January 31

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Incline Middle School

931 Southwood Blvd.

Incline Village

Thursday, February 8

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Elementary School

5490 Leon Dr.

Reno

Rather than creating a budget based on what has been funded in the past, WCSD says it will begin using a “priority-based budgeting method” in its budgeting processes. Essentially, this means the District will prioritize programs and operations based on the value they provide, rather than how they’ve been funded in the past.

To help determine this, District staff and the Board of Trustees will hold discussions with the community about how its funding should be spent and where its highest funding priorities should lie. The District will be evaluating individual programs and services based on the impact and results they provide.

As part of this new approach, the District is pursuing more substantive public involvement earlier in the process.

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)