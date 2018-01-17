Senator Flake Speaks About Dangers of Calling Facts "Fake News"

A Republican senator is denouncing President Donald Trump's use of the terms "fake news" and "enemy of the people" to describe the news media and stories he doesn't like.

In his remarks, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona called out Trump's repeated attacks on the news media, saying it's an "assault as unprecedented as it is unwarranted."

"Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies," reads the excerpt. "It bears noting that so fraught with malice was the phrase 'enemy of the people,' that even Nikita Khrushchev forbade its use, telling the Soviet Communist Party that the phrase had been introduced by Stalin for the purpose of 'annihilating such individuals' who disagreed with the supreme leader."

"When a figure in power reflexively calls any press that doesn't suit him 'fake news,' it is that person who should be the figure of suspicion, not the press," he's also expected to say, according to the excerpt.

He added that damage done by the "sustained attacks" by Trump would not be "confined" the president's time in office.

"Here in America, we do not pay obeisance to the powerful - in fact, we question the powerful most ardently - to do so is our birthright and a requirement of our citizenship -- and so, we know well that no matter how powerful, no president will ever have dominion over objective reality."

Flake said the issue of the protection of the First Amendment and the truth dates back to the founding fathers and that "no politician will ever get to tell us what the truth is and is not."

"Anyone who presumes to try to attack or manipulate the truth to his own purposes should be made to realize the mistake and be held to account. That is our job here. And that is just as Madison, Hamilton, and Jay would have it," added Flake.

He also called on Democrats and Republicans to unite and become "allies of truth."

"2018 must be the year in which the truth takes a stand against power that would weaken it. In this effort, the choice is quite simple. And in this effort, the truth needs as many allies as possible. Together, my colleagues, we are powerful. Together, we have it within us to turn back these attacks, right these wrongs, repair this damage, restore reverence for our institutions, and prevent further moral vandalism," said Flake.

Besides longtime target CNN, the president has picked fights with outlets like the "failing" New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, despite giving interviews with the news organizations.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

"Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Joseph Stalin to describe his enemies," Sen. Jeff Flake says https://t.co/lLAb2c84kD pic.twitter.com/X3w6Lxea2l — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2018

“For without truth and a principled fidelity to truth and to shared facts, Mr. President, our democracy will not last," Sen. Jeff Flake says https://t.co/lLAb2c84kD pic.twitter.com/up5XBLpwVe — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2018