NDOT: Guardrail Replaced Along I-80 After Semi-Truck Crash Near - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT: Guardrail Replaced Along I-80 After Semi-Truck Crash Near Keystone

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Nevada Department of Transportation says eastbound I-80 at Keystone Avenue has reopened to traffic after an earlier crash involving a semi-truck. 

The crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. closing off one lane of traffic for nearly eight hours for crash scene cleanup and repairs.

"For unknown reasons the truck struck the guardrail on the outside of the highway destroying about 75 feet of metal guardrail," says Trooper Matt McLaughlin.

NDOT says the damaged guardrail had to be replaced. 

NDOT says an average of 96,000 cars travel on I-80 in that area everyday, including 79,000 cars near the west McCarran exit. 

The truck driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:57 AM EST2018-01-18 07:57:02 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

  • WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-01-18 07:36:11 GMT

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

  • Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:07 AM EST2018-01-18 07:07:04 GMT

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.