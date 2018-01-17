NDOT: Guardrail Replaced Along I-80 After Semi-Truck Crash Near Keystone

Nevada Department of Transportation says eastbound I-80 at Keystone Avenue has reopened to traffic after an earlier crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. closing off one lane of traffic for nearly eight hours for crash scene cleanup and repairs.

"For unknown reasons the truck struck the guardrail on the outside of the highway destroying about 75 feet of metal guardrail," says Trooper Matt McLaughlin.

NDOT says the damaged guardrail had to be replaced.

NDOT says an average of 96,000 cars travel on I-80 in that area everyday, including 79,000 cars near the west McCarran exit.

The truck driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.