WCSD Board of Trustees Elects New Leadership

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has elected Trustee Katy Simon Holland to serve as president for 2018, Trustee Malena Raymond to serve as vice president, and Trustee John Mayer to serve as clerk to the Board.

“I’m honored and very humbled to become president,” said President Holland. “It’s a big job. I’m very proud of our schools, and I’m looking forward to taking on this leadership role to support our District and the great people who serve here.”

“I am pleased to welcome Katy Simon Holland to serve as president of the WCSD Board of Trustees,” said Superintendent Traci Davis. “There is much work to do in our District, and Board leadership is a crucial part of that collective effort to provide a world-class education for our 64,000 students. I look forward to seeing what we will accomplish in the coming year, and I thank her for accepting this important responsibility on behalf of our students.”

Newly-elected President Katy Simon Holland was first elected to the Board in 2016 to represent District G, and brings a diverse range of accomplishments to her role. She worked as a teacher, counselor, small business owner, and Washoe County manager. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. President Holland has been a member of 17 different boards that focus on providing support and resources for children including United Way and Children’s Cabinet. She has also served as a volunteer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. She currently serves as interim president and CEO of the Alliance for Innovation.

Newly-elected Vice President Malena Raymond represents District D for the Board of Trustees. A passionate proponent of arts education, she supports the work of the Sierra Arts Foundation in integrating the arts into students’ curricula and everyday lives. She has worked for the Nevada Art Museum, Renown Health Foundation, and the Nevada Women’s Fund, where she evaluated talent, managed employees, negotiated contracts, and managed budgets. She is currently employed by the Domestic Violence Resource Center, where she provides crucial support for families who are experiencing home violence. She also serves on the board of the Nevada Art Museum.

Newly-elected Clerk John Mayer represents District B on the WCSD Board of Trustees. First elected to the Board in 2011, he has been heavily involved in a variety of community programs. A lifelong resident of Sparks, he served as a teacher, coach, and principal, retiring from WCSD in 2000 after decades of service. He was elected to the Sparks City Council where he represented Ward 1 for 17 years, and also represented the City of Sparks on the Regional Transportation Commission. He has served on the board for the Sparks Heritage Museum and Disabilities Resources.

The remaining members of the WCSD Board of Trustees are Dr. Debra Feemster, Verónica Frenkel, M.A., Scott Kelley, and Dr. Angie Taylor.

(Washoe County School District)