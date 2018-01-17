Walmart Offers Way to Turn Leftover Opioids Into Useless Gel - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Walmart Offers Way to Turn Leftover Opioids Into Useless Gel

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Walmart Courtesy: Walmart
Courtesy: Walmart Courtesy: Walmart

Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel.

The retail giant said Wednesday that it will provide the packets free with opioid prescriptions filled at its 4,700 U.S. pharmacies.

The small packets, made by DisposeRx, contain a powder that is poured into prescription bottles. When mixed with warm water, the powder turns the pills into a biodegradable gel that can be thrown in the trash.

The move by Walmart is the latest precaution being taken to cut down on opioid abuse. Around 4 million Americans are addicted to prescription painkillers, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The agency says these drugs are often obtained from friends and family who leave them in home medicine cabinets.

Research has shown that surgery patients often end up with leftover opioid painkillers and store them improperly at home. Authorities say opioid painkillers should be kept in their original packaging and locked inside a cabinet out of the reach of children.

DisposeRx says its disposal packets also work on other prescription drugs and for pills, tablets, capsules, liquids or patches.

Walmart says its pharmacy customers can request a free packet at any time. The company also will offer a packet every six months to patients with a regular opioid prescription.

Painkiller maker Mallinckrodt PLC has a similar program. It said last fall that it has donated about 1.5 million drug disposal pouches across the country and will increase that total to 2 million early this year.

Some drugstores chains like CVS and Walgreens also collect unused medications at many of their stores. People can also take leftovers to hospital pharmacies or police stations.

Unused prescriptions also can be thrown in the trash. But the U.S Food and Drug Administration recommends mixing them first with something unpalatable like Kitty Litter or used coffee grounds and then sealing the mixture in a plastic bag.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Bighorns Top Santa Cruz

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:57 AM EST2018-01-18 07:57:02 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (15-11) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (16-12) 117-112 Tuesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. The victory over the Warriors moves the Bighorns into the second-place spot of the Pacific Division. 

    More >>

  • WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    WCSD Asks Public for Feedback on Budget

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-01-18 07:36:11 GMT

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

    The Washoe County School District hosted one of five public forums on e-funding priorities of the district.

    More >>

  • Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Nevada Tops San Jose State 71-54

    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:07 AM EST2018-01-18 07:07:04 GMT

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>

    Caleb Martin scored 24 points.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.