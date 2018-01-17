Pot Shops Allowed to Make Home Deliveries

Nevada's marijuana regulators have tentatively given pot retailers a green light to begin home deliveries for the first time since recreational marijuana sales became legal last July.

The Nevada Tax Commission voted 8-0 on Tuesday to make permanent most of the temporary "early start" regulations that governed marijuana licensing, distribution and sales from July 1 through Dec. 31.

The new regulations allow dispensaries to make deliveries themselves of up to 1 ounce of marijuana products, to residences that comply with the state's seed-to-sale tracking system. But deliveries to hotel-casinos is not allowed.

