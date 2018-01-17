Getting Paid Through the Fewest Hurdles

One of the last things a homeowner wants to do is to talk with insurance companies, but it's a different when something happens to their home or property. Trying to get compensated for your damaged or last items can still be a difficult task, but there are ways to prepare for that happening so the compensation process can be as smooth as possible.

Al Dennis, Agent and Owner of American National Insurance, says there are multiple ways to prove that you owned something, but the best way to prove you owned something is to show visual evidence. Dennis says that's never been easier.

"Twenty years ago everybody didn't have a smartphone to take pictures and what not," Dennis said. "Where as today there's really no excuse, everybody's got one, everybody can store it."

Dennis says pictures are fine, but that videos are a better resource, since you can explain the items as they appear in the video. If you do take photos or video, be sure to save it in a safe place not in your home.

"If you just do a thumb drive which is just a small stick, you put it in your desk at work or one of your friends or relatives someone's who just not physically in your house," Dennis said. "Then it won't get stolen with the other stuff when the other stuff gets stolen."

Dennis says if you have a total loss, for example your house burns down, there's no need to provide that proof. But a partial loss, for example someone stealing everything out of your living room, you need to prove what was in there to get compensated for it. While the best way is visual proof, Dennis says serial numbers and receipts work, but those can be hard to come by.

"It's possible to spend hundreds of dollars on items at a yard sale," Dennis said. "Which makes it very difficult for you to be able to prove you had it, because there's no big store receipt."

Dennis recommends going through your home room by room when taking video, so you can pick and choose what video to send with the list of personal property to the insurance company. Once you've shown that proof that matches the list, you've done what you can to prove all the items you're asking compensation for were in fact in your home.

"At this point you've done your diligence, you've shown what you lost, and you can get your replacement easily," Dennis said.