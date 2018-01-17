Getting Paid Through the Fewest Hurdles

A Washoe County School District board meeting was packed today, with many people there to support Coach Ron Malcolm. He was recently removed as a coach at Wooster High because of alleged racist comments he made to a player.More >>
One of the last things a homeowner wants to do is to talk with insurance companies, but it's a different when something happens to their home or property.More >>
Nevada Earthquakes Twitter is reporting a magnitude 2.8 earthquake that struck 3.5 km northeast of Galena High School in South Reno.More >>
Reno Police is investigating a hit and run in front of the Gold 'N Silver Inn that occurred Tuesday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy and horses on highway 50.More >>
The mother of 13 malnourished children and young adults who were held in filthy conditions, some chained to furniture, was "perplexed" when deputies arrived at the family's Southern California home, a sheriff's official said Tuesday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an off-road crash involving juveniles that occurred in Sun Valley on Monday.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says alcohol is suspected in a fatal three-car crash near Lake Tahoe over the weekend.More >>
