Hit and Run near Gold 'N Silver Inn

Reno Police is investigating a hit and run in front of the Gold 'N Silver Inn that occurred Tuesday night. 

Police say the pedestrian was outside of the crosswalk when a car struck him. They say he was transported with minor injuries to the leg. 

Police have no description of the car and are asking for any information from witnesses. You can call Secret Witness 322-4900. 

