2.8 Magnitude Earthquake in South Reno

While us humans have suffered a particularly severe flu season, canines across the country have also been hit hard with their own flu virus. Local veterinarians say northern Nevadans should be on alert, but not necessarily alarmed. That's because, while the dog flu has spread to 46 states this season, including Nevada, no cases have hit the Reno-Sparks area, according to Dr. Erin Rasmusson with the Southwest Veterinary Hospital.