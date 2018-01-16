Deputy Crashes into Horses on Highway 50, Lanes are Back Open - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deputy Crashes into Horses on Highway 50, Lanes are Back Open

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a Lyon County Sheriff's unit and "horses" on highway 50.

NHP has tweeted that the deputy was transported with non life threatening injuries. 

Also, NHP says they have reopened the westbound lanes east of Dayton. All lanes are open. 

