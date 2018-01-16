No Dog Flu Cases Reported Yet in Reno-Sparks, But Owners Should be Alert

While us humans have suffered a particularly severe flu season, canines across the country have also been hit hard with their own flu virus. Local veterinarians say northern Nevadans should be on alert, but not necessarily alarmed.

That's because, while the dog flu has spread to 46 states this season, including Nevada, no cases have hit the Reno-Sparks area, according to Dr. Erin Rasmusson with the Southwest Veterinary Hospital.

This particular strain is known as H3N2 and has only been in America for several years. First seen in Chicago in 2015, experts say it likely hails from Asia.

The dog flu is much like the human virus in the manner which it spreads, through the air. It can be spread from animal to animal when a dog barks or sneezes, or through close contact, like sharing food and/or water bowls.

It's important to note that an owner and their dog cannot infect each other with the flu.

While no dogs in Reno-Sparks have tested positive for the flu, according to Dr. Rasmusson, our neighboring Bay Area cities have seen the bug circulate. Which is why dog owners should at least be on the look-out for possible symptoms. Dr. Rasmusson adds, "It does seem to cause more coughing, sneezing, more lethargy, fever, and lasts for maybe two weeks versus some of our other respiratory infections."

Take caution especially when bringing your dog to heavily-populated areas like dog parks, boarding kennels and even dog shows. If you see a visibly sick dog coughing or sneezing, keep your pet away.

Although about 80% of dogs exposed to the canine flu will get it, most will develop mild symptoms, if any, and will recover in about two to three weeks. Less than 10% of infected dogs may develop fatal complications.

Just like the human flu, older and younger dogs, as well as dogs with compromised immune systems, are more likely to suffer those more serious complications, like pneumonia.

If Fido is coughing or sneezing for more than three days, especially if they've shown a decreased appetite for more than a day, take them to the vet.

If you know you're traveling to an area where the dog flu is more widespread, you might want to get your pooch a flu shot--yes, they do exist! Dr. Rasmusson explains you need to plan ahead, "The vaccine is given once, then repeated in 3-4 weeks, so you don't have full immunity until you're through that two-shot injection series."

It's not recommended for all dogs to get vaccinated, however. Southwest Veterinary Hospital has given out about a dozen dog flu shots this season, but only because they were heading to dog shows, where the bug can easily spread. Those shots cost about 33 dollars.

If you'd like to learn more about the dog flu you can click here. Or visit the CDC's website here.