Washoe County District Attorney Warns Public About Possible Phone Scam

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office (WCDA) would like to warn the public about a possible scam involving voicemails or fraudulent calls about missed court appearances.



Several people reported receiving calls from a person that used the name of an actual district attorney investigator that claimed they were a "court investigator with the Washoe Sheriff's Department." The caller also stated that they were with the superior court of Nevada and left a return number of (775) 300-6074. While no fees or payments were solicited, the information in the message is false and similar to common scams for payments to avoid court related fines or warrants.

The District Attorney's Office says they do not charge the public for any services or solicit over the phone. They warn that members of the public should be cautious when providing personal information over the phone.

For questions related to a call received from the WCDA, or to verify information, please call the WCDA’s Office Investigations Division at 775 321-4300.