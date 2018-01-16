Department of Taxation Approves Permanent Recreational Pot Regulations

Permanent regulations are one step closer for Nevada's marijuana industry, after the Nevada Tax Commission approved the guidelines.

"I think it's the end of about a year's worth of work," Deonne Contine, Executive Director of the Nevada Department of Taxation said.

Contine is the chair of Governor Brian Sandoval's task force, which implemented Question 2. Voters passed the initiative that legalized recreational marijuana in 2016. Since March, the task force has worked to find permanent regulations.

"I think we have a good framework and a good set of rules to go into opening up the license application process," Contine said.

Dozens of stakeholders made public comment before the commission approved the guidelines. Many say the permanent regulations will allow business to thrive and keep the public safe.

"We're going to see an increase in security requirements, we're going to see an increase in lab testing to see what we're going to be testing for in the state of Nevada, and then we're going to do re-regulation of some of the edible products," Will Adler, Director of Sierra Cannabis Coalition said.

The first draft would have banned the delivery of recreational marijuana but ultimately gave the green light for dispensaries to deliver pot to people's homes. Some says that will decrease the amount of marijuana sold on the black market.

"Delivery is key to competing with the illegal market because the illegal market operates mostly online through Craigslist.," Riana Durrett, Executive Director of Nevada Dispensary Association said. "You can't tell which websites are legal and which aren't."

Advertising practices will remain the same under the new guidelines. License holders can also be held accountable for breaking the rules.

"The initiative allows the department to issue civil penalties to establishments that aren't complying with the statute and aren't following the rules," Contine said.

Since Question 1 passed in 2016, the statutory language cannot change until 2019, three years after the election. The legislature would have to make any changes, which some growers are hoping for. Some cultivators say they are worried they will get squeezed out of the market because not all growers can own a dispensary but all dispensary license holders can also grow their own weed. They say the rule is unfair, giving the advantage to dispensaries because they do not have to buy their marijuana from a producer.

"We've invested $7 million and I don't want to go out of business," Mark Bradley, CEO of Player's Network said. "I want a dispensary."

"A lot of them no longer need us as they're growing their own and their getting bigger and bigger, and now they want to get more dispensaries and more dispensaries and they're shutting us out," Craig Romwell, President of Mother Herb said.

There are about 20 dispensaries in Washoe County and about 80 in Clark County, and there is a limited number of licenses available. That was part of the planning process that went into Question 2. Changes to the statute would require a legislative vote.

"Nevada wanted to have a limited dispensary market because that's where other states saw problems," Adler said. "They had too many dispensaries in one location. That caused a problem of clustering."

Since recreational marijuana has only been legal for one year, and dispensaries have only been selling it for about six months the regulations are still evolving. For now, many of the stakeholders like what the commission approved.

"90 percent of them are rock solid, good to go because they're based on our current medical marijuana laws, which are proving themselves to be excellent," Adler said.

Contine says revenue from the 15 percent wholesale tax on cultivation is right where it was projected. The tax on retail sales has exceeded projections.