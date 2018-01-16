Department of Taxation Approves Permanent Recreational Pot Regulations

One of the last things a homeowner wants to do is to talk with insurance companies, but it's a different when something happens to their home or property.More >>
Nevada Earthquakes Twitter is reporting a magnitude 2.8 earthquake that struck 3.5 km northeast of Galena High School in South Reno.More >>
Reno Police is investigating a hit and run in front of the Gold 'N Silver Inn that occurred Tuesday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy and horses on highway 50.More >>
While us humans have suffered a particularly severe flu season, canines across the country have also been hit hard with their own flu virus. Local veterinarians say northern Nevadans should be on alert, but not necessarily alarmed. That's because, while the dog flu has spread to 46 states this season, including Nevada, no cases have hit the Reno-Sparks area, according to Dr. Erin Rasmusson with the Southwest Veterinary Hospital.More >>
The mother of 13 malnourished children and young adults who were held in filthy conditions, some chained to furniture, was "perplexed" when deputies arrived at the family's Southern California home, a sheriff's official said Tuesday.More >>
Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an off-road crash involving juveniles that occurred in Sun Valley on Monday.More >>
A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead.More >>
Apple Inc. is scheduled to hold a groundbreaking on a new warehouse on Evans Avenue in Reno on Wednesday morning. Governor Brian Sandoval is expected to attend the event.More >>
