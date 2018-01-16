Flu season is hitting Washoe County full force and health officials say getting a flu vaccine is critical to protecting Nevadans' health.

Immunize Nevada and the Washoe County Health District is hosting a free flu vaccine clinic for kids and their families this upcoming Tuesday.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., they will be offering vaccines on a first come, first serve basis. The clinic will be held at Shopper's Square which is located at 370 Casazza Drive. They are inviting anyone over six months of age.

They do ask that if you have health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, or Nevada Checkup, to please bring your insurance card with you. And, if available, they ask you to bring the child's immunization record. They say a limited number of flu vaccines will also be available to parents and other caretakers as well.

Visit www.immunizenevada.org for more information.