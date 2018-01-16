Off-Road Vehicle Crash in Sun Valley Injures Teens

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an off-road crash involving juveniles that occurred in Sun Valley on Monday.

The Sheriff's Office says they responded to an off highway vehicle crash on the dirt extension of Chimney Drive in Sun Valley.

A preliminary investigation indicated five juveniles were driving a four seat Yamaha utility vehicle eastbound on the dirt portion of Chimney Drive, which is an area designated for off-highway vehicle use. They say the 17-year-old driver attempted to turn left and lost control causing the vehicle to roll. Multiple passengers were ejected, including the driver.

They tell us the driver sustains life threatening injuries and two other passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

M.A.I.T. responded to assist other units with the on-going investigation.

There are other parties who stayed on the scene of the crash and are cooperating with the investigation. The Sheriff's Office says drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

If you have any information about the crash, WCSO is asking you to contact Deputy Chad McKinnon at (775) 328-3350.