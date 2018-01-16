Sparks Police: Man Faces Child Sex-Related Charges

Sparks Police have a man in custody accused of child sex trafficking. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say 33-year-old Anthony Brooks was recently arrested in Northern California after a girl told authorities last May that she had been battered and sexually abused. He has since been booked into the Washoe County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Detectives say a search warrant was made for charges of Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Child Abuse Causing Substantial Bodily Injury and Battery Causing Substantial Bodily Injury.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detectives (775) 353-2225. To learn more about Human Trafficking, the warning signs and victim support resources, visit: http://ag.nv.gov/Human_Trafficking/HT_Home/