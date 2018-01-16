President Trump's Physician Says He's in Excellent Health

President Donald Trump's overall health "is excellent" and he did "exceedingly well" on cognitive screening.

That's according to his White House physician, Navy doctor Ronny Jackson.

Jackson is providing a more detailed readout Tuesday following Trump's first physical last Friday at the Walter Reed military hospital.

Jackson says he's confident that Trump has a "very strong and a very probable possibility" of completing his presidency "with no medical issues."

Jackson says his assessment is based on Trump's cardiac assessment.

Trump had his first physical last Friday. Jackson says Trump's heart exam was normal, with regular rhythm and no abnormal sounds.

Trump also has no heart disease and no family history of it.

Jackson says that based on the clinical information he has on Trump and his year of observing the president, "I feel very confident that he has a very strong and a very probable possibility of making it completely through his presidency with no medical issues."

Trump took office at age 70, making him the oldest incoming U.S. president.

Jackson reports that the 6'3" president weighed in at 239 pounds - three pounds heavier than he was in September 2016.

Trump's blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which is higher than recommended.

By the time he left office, President Obama, who, like Trump, was then examined by Jackson, had lowered his cholesterol level, improved his lean body mass through his healthy diet and daily exercise, and remained tobacco-free. Jackson pronounced Obama to be in "excellent" -- even "improved" -- health.

According to Obama's last physical, when he was 54 1/2 years old, he was 6'1 1/2", 175 pounds with a body mass index of 22.8, resting heart rate of 56 bpm and blood pressure of 110/68 mm HG. His LDL cholesterol was 125, with a total cholesterol reading of 188.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)