Charges Expected in Fatal DUI Crash Near Lake Tahoe

The California Highway Patrol says alcohol is suspected in a fatal three-car crash near Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

The patrol says 21-year-old Edgar Delgado of Tahoe Vista, California faces a DUI charge when he's released from a Renown Regional Medical Center where he's being treated for injuries suffered in Saturday morning's crash near the Northstar ski resort.

Investigators say Delgado was driving an Audi on State Route 267 south of Truckee, California when he crossed over the double yellow lines and side-swiped a Toyota SUV. He continued down the road before crashing head-on into a Subaru.

The driver of the Subaru, 35-year-old Christopher Anderson of Kings Beach, California, was killed.

A 47-year-old Kings Beach woman driving the Toyota was not injured.

Delgado's condition has not been released.

