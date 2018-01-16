Trump Administration Appeals Ruling on Young Immigrants

The Trump administration is appealing a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing Tuesday that they were appealing to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The DOJ in a separate news release said it planned to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court even before a ruling from the appeals court.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Jan. 9 granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while lawsuits challenging the decision play out in court.

DACA protected people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

In response, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, "It defies both law and common sense for DACA—an entirely discretionary non-enforcement policy that was implemented unilaterally by the last administration after Congress rejected similar legislative proposals and courts invalidated the similar DAPA policy—to somehow be mandated nationwide by a single district court in San Francisco,” he said. “It is clear that Acting Secretary Duke acted within her discretion to rescind this policy with an orderly wind down. This was done both to give Congress an opportunity to act on this issue and in light of ongoing litigation in which the injunction against DAPA had already been affirmed by the Supreme Court. We are now taking the rare step of requesting direct review on the merits of this injunction by the Supreme Court so that this issue may be resolved quickly and fairly for all the parties involved.”

Meanwhile, Congress is in a heated debate over what to do about DACA. Last week, Trump indicated during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration he would be open to a clean, standalone bill to fix DACA, although later during the same meeting, he maintained that the proposal would need to include border security provisions. Later, he also said any deal must also include funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Then, in another meeting on immigration with key members of Congress, the president reportedly asked why the U.S. accepts people from "sh*thole countries," descending the immigration debate into chaos.

(The Associated Press, CBS News also contributed to this report.)