Victorian Square Improvement Underway

Revitalization continues in Victorian Square. Victorian Avenue in Sparks will be closed between Pyramid Way and 10th Street until January 19th as redevelopment continues.

Crews are replacing some of the concrete on the walkways, improving drainage and expanding tree planters to provide more seating for people. Businesses in the are are excited for the improvements, but say construction is scaring some customers away.

"I've just noticed a lot of people think we're closed, and that kind of stinks," said Everett Brandeau, assistant manager at the Blind Onion in Sparks.

Bonda Young, owner of the Great Basin Restaurant in Sparks said, "We've had a few calls already about whether we're open or not."

When in fact, every business is running as usual. Despite the concerns, some of the business owners and managers are optimistic that the $634,000 worth of infrastructure changes will be well worth the wait.

"I think it will definitely improve the aesthetics and give people more reason to come down here," said Young.

Brandeau added, " With all the apartment buildings going up, we're expecting to see more business around here."

The apartments he's referring to are one of three projects in the works near the old century theater in Sparks. The C. Street parking structure is turning into a ten story building with residential units on top. While The Bridges and The Flats will create additional living units, new restaurants and retail locations. Altogether, there will be more than 400 new apartments coming to Victorian Square by the end of 2018.

"We want to make this a downtown, great community where people can live and play and work, it's going to be a great place to be," said Julie Duewel, community relations manager with the City of Sparks.





