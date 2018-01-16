President Trump Says He Wants Immigrants From 'Everywhere' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Says He Wants Immigrants From 'Everywhere'

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump says he wants immigrants to come to the U.S. from "everywhere," despite having said behind closed doors that he'd prefer more immigrants from countries like Norway and not Africa.

Trump was responding to questions as he met with Kazakhstan's president Nursultan Nazarbayev at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump said: "We want 'em to come in from everywhere, everywhere."

Trump was meeting with lawmakers about a potential deal on immigration last week when he questioned why the U.S. should admit more people from Africa and Haiti. Trump also expressed a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway, which is overwhelmingly white.

That's according to Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who attended, and others who were briefed on the conversation but were not authorized to describe it publicly.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the Homeland Security Department is testifying under oath that she "did not hear" President Trump use a certain vulgarity to describe African countries. But she says she doesn't "dispute the president was using tough language."

HHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., asked her specifically if she heard the vulgarity used or a "substantially similar word" to describe certain countries.

Nielsen says the conversation was impassioned and the president was using tough language. She says "others in the room were also using tough language."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

