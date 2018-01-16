High Winds, Winter Storm Expected Later This Week

A strong to moderate winter storm will impact our region Thursday through Friday with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra.

Travel early on Thursday to beat the storm as snow will start falling on our Sierra passes by Thursday afternoon and evening with chain controls and travel delays likely through Friday.

Our mountains could see 1-2' of snow by Friday with snow levels dropping to the valley floors by Friday morning, with light accumulations and a slick morning commute possible. Look for improved travel conditions on Saturday through early Sunday.

Very windy on Thursday with 40-50+mph gusts as a cold front dives into the region, secure everything outdoors!

It gets cold on Friday with highs only in the 30s.

Our active weather pattern continues will another chance for showers by late Sunday through early next week....

If you have travel plans in the mountains Thursday-Friday, ensure that your vehicle is ready for winter conditions, including an emergency kit with extra food, water, clothing, and tire chains if necessary.

(The National Weather Service contributed to this report.)