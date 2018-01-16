GOP Gains, But Still More Democratic Voters in Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

GOP Gains, But Still More Democratic Voters in Nevada

Republicans made some inroads into Democrats' voter registration edge in Nevada last year but Democrats still hold a significant advantage of more than 76,000 active voters.

Democrats led by more than 97,000 registered voters last January, with about 595,000 to the GOP's 498,000.

But the end of year numbers posted by the Secretary of State's Office show that as of Jan. 1, the advantage has shrunk to about 76,000 - with about 566,000 Democrats and 490,000 Republicans.

The total number of active registered voters statewide dipped from 1.5 million in January 2017 to 1.46 million last month as Nevada gears up for a key mid-term election.

Democrats now make up 38.7% of the state's active voters, Republicans 33.5%, non-partisans 21.3%, the Independent American Party 4.4%, Libertarians 1% and other parties combined 1.1%.

