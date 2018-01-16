Report: Steve Bannon Subpoenaed by Special Counsel in Russia Probe

While us humans have suffered a particularly severe flu season, canines across the country have also been hit hard with their own flu virus. Local veterinarians say northern Nevadans should be on alert, but not necessarily alarmed. That's because, while the dog flu has spread to 46 states this season, including Nevada, no cases have hit the Reno-Sparks area, according to Dr. Erin Rasmusson with the Southwest Veterinary Hospital.More >>
Several people reported receiving calls from a person that used the name of an actual district attorney investigator that claimed they were a "court investigator with the Washoe Sheriff's Department."More >>
Permanent regulations are one step closer for Nevada's marijuana industry, after the Nevada Tax Commission approved the guidelines. "I think it's the end of about a year's worth of work," Deonne Contine, Executive Director of the Nevada Department of Taxation said.More >>
Flu season is hitting Washoe County full force and health officials say getting a flu vaccine is critical to protecting Nevadans' health.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed after a crash in Incline Village Friday night.More >>
The mother of 13 malnourished children and young adults who were held in filthy conditions, some chained to furniture, was "perplexed" when deputies arrived at the family's Southern California home, a sheriff's official said Tuesday.More >>
Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain.More >>
A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead.More >>
A strong to moderate winter storm will impact our region Thursday through Friday with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra.More >>
Discovering you were adopted at birth, 65 years later, is something many of us cannot even imagine. But it's a reality 66-year-old Randall Lorenz has been grappling with since discovering the long-kept family secret through online DNA testing, last year.More >>
