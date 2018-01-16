House Panel Subpoenas Steve Bannon in Russia Probe Showdown

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee after refusing to answer a broad array of queries about his time working for President Donald Trump.

The development has brought to the forefront questions about White House efforts to control what the former adviser tells Congress about his time in Trump's inner circle and whether Republicans on Capitol Hill would force the issue.

The congressional subpoena came the same day The New York Times reported that Bannon has been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a federal grand jury. Mueller is leading one investigation of potential coordination between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign, as well as possible obstruction of justice.

Bannon is the most recent Trump associate to be subpoenaed as part of the ongoing grand jury investigation, following that of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates. Both pleaded not guilty to 12 counts including conspiracy against the United States following their indictment in October. A final trial date for Manafort and Gates is still yet to be decided on.

It was Bannon's first public appearance after he was effectively removed as executive chairman of Breitbart News. Bannon said in a statement following the announcement that Bannon and Brietbart would "work together on a smooth and orderly transition."

His ouster came after President Trump publicly split with Bannon over comments he made in a new book from Michael Wolff, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

In the book, Bannon reportedly called Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016 "treasonous." Trump disavowed Bannon after those remarks emerged, saying his former chief strategist had "lost his mind" and dismissed Bannon's role in his successful presidential campaign.

Bannon has since said he regrets the explosive comments he made about Trump Jr., calling the eldest Trump son "both a patriot and a good man."

Meanwhile, an Associated Press review of statements made under oath by President Donald Trump gives clues about how he might handle questions from special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators.

It's not clear when or even if Mueller and his team will question Trump, though the topic has been broached.

The AP reviewed hundreds of pages of depositions taken of Trump over the last decade, including in defamation and contract lawsuits, before he became president.

(CBS News, The Associated Press contributed to this report.)