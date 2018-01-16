Report: Steve Bannon Subpoenaed by Special Counsel in Russia Pro - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Report: Steve Bannon Subpoenaed by Special Counsel in Russia Probe

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, CPAC Courtesy: MGN, CPAC

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of his ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to the New York Times.

The Times, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter, reports that Bannon was issued a subpoena last week to testify before the grand jury. It adds that Mueller could potentially allow Bannon to avoid a grand jury appearance if he agrees to answering questions by investigators at the special counsel's office. 

Bannon would be the most recent Trump associate to be subpoenaed as part of the ongoing grand jury investigation, following that of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates. Both pleaded not guilty to 12 counts including conspiracy against the United States following their indictment in October.  A final trial date for Manafort and Gates is still yet to be decided on. 

News of the subpoena comes on the same day that Bannon appeared on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to provide testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in their probe into Russian meddling. His testimony before the House panel took place in a closed session. 

It was Bannon's first public appearance after he was effectively removed as executive chairman of Breitbart News. Bannon said in a statement following the announcement that Bannon and Brietbart would "work together on a smooth and orderly transition."

His ouster came after President Trump publicly split with Bannon over comments he made in a new book from Michael Wolff, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." 

In the book, Bannon reportedly called Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016 "treasonous." Trump disavowed Bannon after those remarks emerged, saying his former chief strategist had "lost his mind" and dismissed Bannon's role in his successful presidential campaign.

Bannon has since said he regrets the explosive comments he made about Trump Jr., calling the eldest Trump son "both a patriot and a good man."  

(CBS News) 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Reno Family Returns Home After Hawaii Missile Scare

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-01-16 02:50:54 GMT

    Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain. 

    More >>

    Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain. 

    More >>

  • Neighbors Describe Shock of Learning 13 Siblings Allegedly Held Captive by Parents

    Neighbors Describe Shock of Learning 13 Siblings Allegedly Held Captive by Parents

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-01-16 15:48:33 GMT

    A married couple near Los Angeles is accused of holding their 13 children captive in their home and are facing charges of torture and child endangerment.

    More >>

    A married couple near Los Angeles is accused of holding their 13 children captive in their home and are facing charges of torture and child endangerment.

    More >>

  • 65-Year-Old Man Discovers He Was Adopted At Birth Through DNA Testing

    Monday, January 15 2018 10:36 PM EST2018-01-16 03:36:56 GMT

    Discovering you were adopted at birth, 65 years later, is something many of us cannot even imagine. But it's a reality 66-year-old Randall Lorenz has been grappling with since discovering the long-kept family secret through online DNA testing, last year.

    More >>

    Discovering you were adopted at birth, 65 years later, is something many of us cannot even imagine. But it's a reality 66-year-old Randall Lorenz has been grappling with since discovering the long-kept family secret through online DNA testing, last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.