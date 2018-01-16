Dow Jones Trades Above 26,000 First Time - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dow Jones Trades Above 26,000 First Time

Posted: Updated:

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors return from a long holiday weekend and size up the latest company earnings and deal news.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 26,000 for the first time Tuesday.

Citigroup rose 1.6% after the bank reported higher earnings as well as an accounting charge related the new tax law.

Energizer Holdings surged 16.5% after the company said it will acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 15 points, or 0.6%, to 2,801.

The Dow gained 214 points, or 0.8%, to 26,017. The Nasdaq rose 53 points, or 0.7%, to 7,315.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.53%.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Reno Family Returns Home After Hawaii Missile Scare

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-01-16 02:50:54 GMT

    Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain. 

    More >>

    Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain. 

    More >>

  • Neighbors Describe Shock of Learning 13 Siblings Allegedly Held Captive by Parents

    Neighbors Describe Shock of Learning 13 Siblings Allegedly Held Captive by Parents

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-01-16 15:48:33 GMT

    A married couple near Los Angeles is accused of holding their 13 children captive in their home and are facing charges of torture and child endangerment.

    More >>

    A married couple near Los Angeles is accused of holding their 13 children captive in their home and are facing charges of torture and child endangerment.

    More >>

  • 65-Year-Old Man Discovers He Was Adopted At Birth Through DNA Testing

    Monday, January 15 2018 10:36 PM EST2018-01-16 03:36:56 GMT

    Discovering you were adopted at birth, 65 years later, is something many of us cannot even imagine. But it's a reality 66-year-old Randall Lorenz has been grappling with since discovering the long-kept family secret through online DNA testing, last year.

    More >>

    Discovering you were adopted at birth, 65 years later, is something many of us cannot even imagine. But it's a reality 66-year-old Randall Lorenz has been grappling with since discovering the long-kept family secret through online DNA testing, last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.