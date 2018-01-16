Dow Jones Trades Above 26,000 First Time

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors return from a long holiday weekend and size up the latest company earnings and deal news.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 26,000 for the first time Tuesday.

Citigroup rose 1.6% after the bank reported higher earnings as well as an accounting charge related the new tax law.

Energizer Holdings surged 16.5% after the company said it will acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 15 points, or 0.6%, to 2,801.

The Dow gained 214 points, or 0.8%, to 26,017. The Nasdaq rose 53 points, or 0.7%, to 7,315.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.53%.

