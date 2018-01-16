Japan Public TV Sends Mistaken North Korean Missile Alert - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Japan Public TV Sends Mistaken North Korean Missile Alert

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: AP Courtesy: AP

Japan's public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then retracted it minutes later, days after a similar error in Hawaii.

NHK television issued the message Tuesday on its internet and mobile news sites as well as on Twitter, saying North Korea appeared to have fired a missile at Japan. It said the government was telling people to take shelter.

The false alarm came two days after Hawaii's emergency management department sent a mistaken warning of a North Korean missile attack to mobile phones across the state, triggering panic.

NHK deleted its tweet after several minutes, issued a correction and apologized several times on air. It said a mistake in using the alert system caused the error.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Reno Family Returns Home After Hawaii Missile Scare

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-01-16 02:50:54 GMT

    Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain. 

    More >>

    Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain. 

    More >>

  • Neighbors Describe Shock of Learning 13 Siblings Allegedly Held Captive by Parents

    Neighbors Describe Shock of Learning 13 Siblings Allegedly Held Captive by Parents

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-01-16 15:48:33 GMT

    A married couple near Los Angeles is accused of holding their 13 children captive in their home and are facing charges of torture and child endangerment.

    More >>

    A married couple near Los Angeles is accused of holding their 13 children captive in their home and are facing charges of torture and child endangerment.

    More >>

  • 65-Year-Old Man Discovers He Was Adopted At Birth Through DNA Testing

    Monday, January 15 2018 10:36 PM EST2018-01-16 03:36:56 GMT

    Discovering you were adopted at birth, 65 years later, is something many of us cannot even imagine. But it's a reality 66-year-old Randall Lorenz has been grappling with since discovering the long-kept family secret through online DNA testing, last year.

    More >>

    Discovering you were adopted at birth, 65 years later, is something many of us cannot even imagine. But it's a reality 66-year-old Randall Lorenz has been grappling with since discovering the long-kept family secret through online DNA testing, last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.