Campaign for Better Attendance Welcomes Students to School

A strong to moderate winter storm will impact our region Thursday through Friday with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra.More >>
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of his ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to the New York Times.More >>
A portion of Victorian Avenue in Sparks will be closed this week as part of the City of Sparks' Victorian Square Improvement Project.More >>
To get more kids to come to school and be on time, Carson City is taking a positive approach to motivate students.More >>
President Trump says he wants immigrants to come to the U.S. from "everywhere," despite having said behind closed doors that he'd prefer more immigrants from countries like Norway and not Africa.More >>
Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain.More >>
A married couple near Los Angeles is accused of holding their 13 children captive in their home and are facing charges of torture and child endangerment.More >>
Discovering you were adopted at birth, 65 years later, is something many of us cannot even imagine. But it's a reality 66-year-old Randall Lorenz has been grappling with since discovering the long-kept family secret through online DNA testing, last year.More >>
Anyone who's ever tried to deal with pest birds nesting in their home or business, often in places where they cause damage or make a huge mess, knows it's not an easy task. But if you ask master falconer Michael Beran, the solution might just be more birds.More >>
Japan's public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then retracted it minutes later, days after a similar error in Hawaii.More >>
