Campaign for Better Attendance Welcomes Students to School

Photo Credit: Carson City School District

To get more kids to come to school and be on time, Carson City is taking a positive approach to motivate students. 

Missing school has become an issue nationwide, national data released by the U.S Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights found that more than 6.5 million students missed 15 or more days of school during an academic year. Carson City School District says missing school can cause problems with their education,

"If the students aren't there, they are missing days they are missing curriculum, they are missing opportunities and they are falling behind in their school work and then you can see it impact," says Dan Davis with the Carson City School District.

According to NRS 392.040, except as otherwise provided by law, each parent, custodial parent, guardian or other person in the State of Nevada having control or charge of any child between the ages of 7 and 18 years shall send the child to a public school during all the time the public school is in session in the school district in which the child resides unless the child has graduated from high school, "A lot of times students just refuse to go, and they (parents) can be cited and end up in the court system," says Alice Valdez, Truancy and Dropout Prevention Specialist for the district.

According to the Carson City School District, too many missed days of school, regardless of whether those absences are excused or unexcused, can leave children falling behind in reading and math. Research publicized by initiatives, such as the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, shows that starting in kindergarten, students who are chronically absent are less likely to read by the third grade.

In order to encourage more kids into coming to school, Carson City School District is dressing up as dinosaurs and speaking to parents on the importance of making sure their kids go to school, "This is a great opportunity to talk to the parents and really show them that we are interested in their students coming and we are happy they are here," says Shelise Crookshanks, Vice Principal of Carson Middle School.

Carson City School District says for more information about attendance and truancy requirements they ask that you contact the principal's office at your child's school.

