NNBCAS Celebrates Doctor King's Legacy

The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society hosted its 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration Thursday night at the Atlantis. The night included dinner, a silent auction, live band, a keynote speaker and a clip from Dr. King's I Have a Dream Speech. The theme of the night was also the purpose of the night; Remember, Reflect, Renew.

"Remember what he actually stood for, reflect on how those issues are still relevant today, and renew our commitment to social justice and liberation for all oppressed people,"  keynote speaker and Assistant Professor of Race, Media and Communications at American University, says.

President of NNBCAS, Tiffany Young, says Doctor King has taught them a lot, including how to pursue the change you want to see.

"We have power in our voice, we have the opportunity to connect across communities, and we have the opportunity to make great change."

NNBCAS works with other local organizations around the community, but they also have their own mentoring program. Young says they mentor kids from 8th grade through college, and that their society has the power to make a difference at the local level.

"We have an opportunity to bring together diverse populations," Young says. "Sponsor our youth, and support what happens across our community."

Joshua Devine volunteered tonight as a host seating guests as they arrived. He calls MLK a hero, and believes his message needs to be passed on today.

"We just need to all be together for a better future, a better now." Devine says. "Teamwork makes the dream work."

As the NNBCAS moves forward, they will continue to try and spread Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy through action, but they know they can't do it alone.

"We have an organization that's grassroots," Young says. "We've been here for 30 years, it's been an amazing feat, and that's because we have support across all of our communities."

