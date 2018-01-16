'One Shot, One Meal' food donation program through Smith's Food and Drug

With flu numbers increasing all around the nation, a grocery store is trying to promote the flu shot with its second annual 'One Shot, One Meal' campaign. In an effort to promote flu vaccinations and help out food banks across America, Smith's 'One Shot, One Meal' is making a major donation this flu season to our local food bank.

“Throughout the season I think we have given out over a thousand flu shots, so that's a thousand meals that they are going to donate to Northern Nevada Food Bank," said Pharmacy Manager for Smith’s, Kim Baumgardner.

'One Shot, One Meal' means if you go down to any Smith’s pharmacy and get the flu shot, they will donate a meal, and more importantly, it stays local to feed local families.

This year, the donations are expected to be more than last year because of the epidemic levels numbers of flu victims.

“We have seen a definite increase in people that are getting treated for active flu, getting Tama Flu prescriptions, coming in and asking me for stuff for over the counter to help actually treat the flu symptoms, but we definitely had a hard flu season this year," said Baumgardner.

Smith's says they have the regular flu vaccine, and if you already have the flu, Tama Flu can help ease the symptoms. This year’s flu season has affected a large percent of the population, with the CDC estimating over 310,000 individuals hospitalized last year for flu-related illnesses.

“We have seen a lot of flu this year, we have also seen a lot of viral illnesses that is not the flu, there is a lot of illness out there, its spreading quickly and lasting a lot longer than we usually see," said Rosa Gardner, a Physician Assistant for Renown.

But does the flu shot actually work? Especially when not all of the population gets them?

“The more people that get vaccinated, the less spread there will be. That goes for little kids, that goes for older folks, and so all of us together in this community, if we can get vaccines it protects those people whose immune systems aren't that strong," said Gardner.

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, officials tell us that it is not too late! They say the flu season can last as late as March, and the 'One Shot, One Meal' program will continue until April 1.