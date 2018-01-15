Two Vehicle Crash on Mill Street, One Person Transported to Hosp - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Vehicle Crash on Mill Street, One Person Transported to Hospital

Reno Police say a two-vehicle crash occurred Monday night at the intersection of Mill Street and South Rock Boulevard. 

They say one car was going westbound on Mill Street but are unsure at this time what direction the other car was coming from. 

Police tell us one woman was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. There were also minor injuries involved. 

The investigation is still underway but we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available. 

