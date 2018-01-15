65-Year-Old Man Discovers He Was Adopted At Birth Through DNA Testing

Discovering you were adopted at birth, 65 years later, is something many of us cannot even imagine. But it's a reality 66-year-old Randall Lorenz has been grappling with since discovering the long-kept family secret through online DNA testing, last year.

Edward and Kay Lorenz, were who Randall always knew as 'Mom and Dad,' his entire life. Until now.

Lorenz says he owes this discovery thanks to a partnership between Governor Sandoval's office, DNA genetic testing registry, 23andMe, the Desert Research Institute and Renown Health. The health study offered 10,000 Nevadans the opportunity to volunteer for research while also gaining access to their own genetic information, for free.

Lorenz was one of the thousands chosen.

Through the registry, he was able to connect with one of the last living relatives from his adoptive family. He wondered why the genetics weren't matching up. Until he contacted her, "She said 'Somebody should've told you a long time ago that you were abandoned and that your parents adopted you."

Lorenz says those words hit him hard, "It was a very serious shock to have my whole world ripped out from underneath me."

His story only gets more bizarre when he says he reached out to Cook County, Illinois, for his adoption records. To his surprise, he found out those records don't even exist. Instead, he has a legal, validated birth certificate, with the Lorenz' listed as his biological parents. Except, his DNA says otherwise.

Lorenz notes that he realizes things were handled very differently, back in the '50's, "It would've been very easy for the local community and the hospital--which the Catholic church ran--to falsify those documents."

Continuing his genetic research, he came across a very close match to a young woman named Jerica Starkweather, who lives in Idaho. Believing she could possibly be a cousin or niece, he contacted her and they eventually met.

They immediately noticed a family resemblance. Starkweather says, "When I got to talking to him, he has the same laugh as my brother which I thought was kind of weird, but cool at the same time."

Things only became clearer from there, Lorenz says, when he asked her about another very close match with a woman named Margaret, who she says is her mother's aunt.

Lorenz says, "Therefore, somewhere in that line is my mother, I know that for a fact." This narrows the possibility down to five sisters, the only one still alive is Jerica's 86-year-old grandmother.

Lorenz also learned that one of the other four sisters, Mary Green, worked with his adoptive father at an electric company. Lorenz says, "We now found a cross where our families met, now it's a matter of trying to uncover what actually happened that time."

Jerica's grandmother has yet to take a DNA test, but Lorenz remains hopeful, adding, "I think down the road she will, it's just, I'm sure it's a shock for her to realize this went on somewhere in her family."

For now, Lorenz, Starkweather, and her mother Valerie--who could possible be his sister, half-sister or cousin, will work on making up for time lost. Starkweather says, "We just plan on getting to know each other and become more of a family between one another."

Since this discovery, Lorenz says he has unfortunately been suffering from PTSD from the whole ordeal. While he is forever grateful for his adoptive parents, who he believes did this in his best interest, he says he wish someone would've told him the secret, sooner. He has been receiving therapy and now owns an emotional support animal to cope.

It is a bittersweet discovery, however, since he says having this void confirmed, now explains why he struggled in several different aspects throughout his life, including both family and romantic relationships, as well as his career.