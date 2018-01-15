Reno Family Returns Home After Hawaii Missile Scare

Andrew Perini, his wife and two kids were on the final day of the Hawaiian vacation, Saturday, when they got an alert on their phones that a missile was headed towards the island chain. Hawaii's Emergency Management administrator says one of his employees accidentally sent the alert when he clicked the wrong button, twice. The false alert went out to more than a million cell phones.

"Our phones vibrated at the same time and we both sat up and we gave the 'Oh my God. What do we do?'" Perini said.

The family had visited Oahu and Maui on an 11-day trip. Now, they were grabbing warm clothes, shoes and water before leaving their hotel to find a safe place to take shelter.

"There was a lot of people storming the front lobby of our resort," Perini said. "There was a lot of people swarming the valet area. There was a lot of people that were driving their cars erratically. People were running red lights."

Perini says they initially decided to drive to higher ground, like they would do during a tsunami but realized the impact of a missile would react differently than a tidal wave. He says his teenaged kids were frightened but did not panic.

"My wife was shaken up and really for my wife and I, probably the hardest thing was telling our kids," Perini said. "You're having to tell your kids that you're preparing for what could be a bomb going off, a nuclear bomb or who knows what kind of bomb it would've been but yeah, preparing for your last moments but it happened so fast. We never really talked about any of that but that's really what we've been talking about ever since."

The family eventually made their way to a national guard base.

"Nobody was out at the building," Perini said. "Nobody was at the gate, so we kind of sate there and waited."

That is when they heard on the radio that it was a false alarm. It took 38 minutes for officials to clarify that there was no threat but Perini never did get a retraction message. The news came as a relief to his family but he says it was also a learning experience for a possible situation when there is a true threat from North Korea.

"Most importantly, I think that there needs to be much better knowledge of how to respond and obviously, peace between both countries in some regard would be the ultimate resolution," Perini said.

Washoe County also has an emergency alert system, and officials say if you do get an alert, do what the Perinis did and take it seriously. There are old fallout shelters scattered throughout Reno and Sparks but those are not a logical option to stay safe.

The government does not advocate having people crowd into the basement of a public building as was advocated in the 1950’s Civil Defense era," Aaron Kenneston, Washoe County Emergency Manager said. "The shelters are relics of a bygone era."

Kenneston says missile strikes are highly unlikely but that everyone should have a plan for any kind of emergency.

"We want our citizens to have a personal emergency plan," Kenneston said. "We ask that everyone develop a three-day emergency kit and we want people to stay informed."

Instead of driving to a place to take cover, residents are encouraged to stay put and take shelter where they are.