Reno's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Caravan Rides Again

Along with community service which is traditional with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there was the annual memorial caravan along U.S. 395 to celebrate the holiday. The starting off point this year was the Sparks LDS Church on Rock Boulevard. The scene there was one of celebration…mostly parents helping their kids decorate their cars for the caravan. A positive mood, reflective of the positive changes that Dr. King promoted.

Before the big drive, Onie Cooper Jr. remembered the darker days in Reno before Dr. King's teachings took hold. He lived here in the 1960's, and paints a picture of a segregated casino town. As he told us, "It wasn't a good place to be to be honest with you, I'm not going to sugarcoat it."

Nevada was called "Mississippi of the West" back then, when black performers could not even eat at the casinos they performed, much less use the front door. Onie Jr., whose father was a famed civil rights leader here in town, says, "I try not to remember. I try to think of the good things I went through, not so much the bad things to be honest with you. But yes there was definitely racism here."

Also waiting for the caravan, we found Frank M. Reynolds. He was a soldier, back when riding the train was easy…but sitting down near the white folks was not. As he told us, "The conductor just told me, 'There's seats back there, boy.' So, they told me where my place was." For him, slights and indignities that happened over a half century ago still sting. Frank would rather not tell us much more. "But ah...it's just that...we had a rough time."

Nursing student Brittney Smith wasn’t witness to those times. But her family's told her: "My grandmother tells me stories about her going to school and being harassed on her way to school, and threats coming to the house."

Things began to change in Nevada with Governor Grant Sawyer, who pushed civil rights in the early 1960's. After Dr. King, there was real movement and reform. The Civil Rights Act of 1964, boycotts, protests and lawsuits slowly brought the Silver State around. But it wasn't until the mid-1970's when legal discrimination ended in Nevada with the passing of 1971’s Open Housing Law.

But for Brittney, those old days seem like another planet. Dr. King's dream has come true for her. As she told us, "I want to be a nurse. I want to help people. I love caring for people and nursing is what called me. And that dream is reachable for her now? "Yeah! It is extremely reachable!"

At around 10:30 in the morning, the caravan took off. Soon the dozens of cars were on the highway, flags flying and balloons waving for the caravan's 20th year saluting progress…and the birthday of a man whose dream changed so many in Reno.